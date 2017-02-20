Singapore U-22s beat Myanmar

Singapore's Under-22 football team scored an important psychological boost for the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in August when they beat Myanmar U-22s 3-1 at Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium.

Amiruldin Asyraf put his side 2-0 up with goals in the 38th and 48th minutes before Hein Htet Aung reduced the deficit for Myanmar in the 80th. Haiqal Pashia scored two minutes later to end the home side's hopes.

Myanmar won a silver medal at the 2015 SEA Games hosted in Singapore, while the Republic crashed out during the group stage. - SHAMIR OSMAN