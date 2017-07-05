Singapore U-23 football team to play India in two friendlies

Singapore's national Under-23 football team will be playing two friendly matches against India, in preparation for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship qualifiers later this month.

Ticket sales begin at noon today for both friendlies, which will be held at 7pm this Sunday and next Wednesday at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Forty teams, drawn into 10 groups, have entered the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers. They will be vying for 15 available slots at next year's Finals.

The 10 group winners and the five best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament, along with hosts China.

Singapore have been drawn in Group F, alongside Australia, Myanmar and Brunei. They will play their qualifiers in Yangon, Myanmar, from July 19-23.

The Republic failed to qualify for the previous edition last year.

PREPARATION

National U-23 head coach Richard Tardy said: "We have been consistently playing strong teams in our preparations for the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers and South-east Asian Games.

"I believe the India U-23 national team has similarly been training hard, under the guidance of their coach Stephen Constantine, for their AFC U-23 qualifying matches.

"The friendlies will be the final phase of our preparations for the qualifiers next week, and a good opportunity for us to refine our tactics.

"I thank the Football Association of Singapore for arranging the friendlies and the All India Football Federation for agreeing to the matches."

Fans may purchase tickets for the friendlies online at www.globaltickets.sg, from AXS machines island-wide, or at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium on matchdays, subject to availability.