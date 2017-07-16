Singaporean teen signs for Fulham

National youth footballer Ben Davis (left) during a match last earlier this week, which saw Fulham’s Under-18s score an impressive 7-1 victory over Peterborough United.

National youth footballer Ben Davis (left) has signed with Fulham on a two-year scholarship. He is pictured here with his father, Mr Harvey Davis.

Local football fans might soon get the opportunity to see a Singaporean turn out for an English outfit.

National youth footballer Ben Davis, 16, has signed with Fulham on a two-year scholarship.

A spokesman from Fulham said: "Fulham FC has recently announced the signing of Ben Davis as a first year scholar with the Academy.”

Former Singapore Sports School student Ben is the first Singaporean to sign for an English club since Daniel Bennett played for third-tier team Wrexham in 2003.

Fulham currently play in the Sky Bet Championship, the second tier of English football.

Their academy is rated as one of 24 Category One academies in England, and compete in the Premier League U-18 South League, along with other London clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Ben's father Harvey, who runs the JSSL Soccer School in Singapore, said: "As a father, I am extremely proud of my son. He is now the first Singaporean footballer to have an opportunity to play at the highest levels in England.

"Fulham FC have one of the best academies in England and their players go on to represent top English clubs.

"We are proud that there is a chance for Singapore to possibly see its first player in the English league."

