Sir Alex Ferguson: Jose has Manchester United on right track

Jose Mourinho should be inspired by the progress his Manchester United team have made - and they are "unlucky" not to be challenging English Premier League leaders Chelsea, according to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Stoke, the equaliser coming courtesy of a Wayne Rooney free-kick which saw the England captain pass Sir Bobby Charlton's mark to become the club's all-time record scorer with 250.

United sit in sixth in the standings - two points behind Manchester City and four adrift of Liverpool although 14 shy of Chelsea - and Ferguson is in no doubt Mourinho and his squad are moving in the right direction following the summer exit of Louis van Gaal.

"He has done really well. It is like a player coming to Manchester United. It is not easy coming and transforming the club's fortunes from my time, it is not easy," Ferguson said in an interview with BBC Sport.

"I thought Louis van Gaal did a good job and Jose is doing a great job.

"He has got to grips with the club - you can see that. The team are playing really well and he has been very unlucky. He has had six 1-1 draws and, in every of those games, he has battered that team.

"Without all of those draws, they would be challenging Chelsea.

"That is the unfortunate part, but he has got to live with that though he will be inspired by the progress of the team."

Ferguson, who retired in May 2013 following 26½ years at the helm, feels the former Chelsea boss Mourinho has slowly grown into his role at Old Trafford.

"Jose is finding solutions now," the 75-year-old said.

"There was a period earlier in the season when he wasn't getting the decisions and his emotions boiled over. You see him now - he is calm and in control.

"That is the obvious observation I am making of the team now. The team are mirroring their manager.