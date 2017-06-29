Six charged for 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster
Four former senior policemen were among six people charged yesterday over the Hillsborough stadium disaster on April 15, 1989 that killed 96 Liverpool fans in an FA Cup semi-final between Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool.
Former police officer David Duckenfield, who was the match commander, was charged with "manslaughter by gross negligence".
Three other police officers, along with solicitor Peter Metcalf, were also charged.
Graham Mackrell, former secretary at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, whose Hillsborough ground hosted the match, faces three charges over safety failings at the stadium. - AFP