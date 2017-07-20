Solanke  scores first goal for Reds

Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for Liverpool to help secure a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia Trophy yesterday.

The England Under-21 international fired in a brilliant strike in the 61st minute to open his Liverpool scoring account after his summer move from Chelsea.

Divock Origi netted the second 18 minutes later to set up a meeting with Leicester in the final of the tournament in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Palace will face West Brom after they were beaten on penalties by the Foxes in the first match of the day at the Hong Kong Stadium.

The match ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateschitz have confirmed RB Leipzig have rejected an offer of £66 million (S$117.8m) for Liverpool target Naby Keita and insists the Guinea midfielder is not for sale.

"We were flattered when an offer of 75 million euros offer for Naby Keita recently landed at our door. No way! He still has a contract and he will fulfil it," said Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drinks firm Red Bull, told magazine Sport Bild.

"To sell him (Keita) would not only be a sign of distrust for our fans, but would also send out the wrong signal to our other players, such as Timo Werner, who are also in demand. We'll do it our way or not at all."

The Reds, though, are set to sign Hull City left back Andy Robertson after agreeing a fee of around £10m for the Scotland international yesterday, according to media reports.

The deal is expected to be £8m up front, followed by £2m in add-ons. The 23-year-old will have a medical with the Reds today.

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart is expected to join Hull, after he left the club's pre-season tour in Hong Kong and returned to Merseyside to seal a £8m move to the Championship side.