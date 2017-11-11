Son on the double as South Korea edge out Colombia

South Korea's Son Heung Min (in red) shielding the ball from Colombia's Cristian Zapata.

FRIENDLY SOUTH KOREA COLOMBIA 2 1 (Son Heung Min 11, 61) (Cristian Zapata 76)

South Korea striker Son Heung Min kept up his red-hot form with a double yesterday as the Taeguk Warriors defeated Colombia 2-1 in a friendly.

The 25-year-old came out tops against Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, his Tottenham Hotspur teammate, and scored after just 11 minutes at the Suwon World Cup Stadium before bagging his second just after the hour mark.

Colombia's AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata pulled one back in the 76th minute.

Last Sunday, Son had just become the EPL's highest-scoring Asian as his goal in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace saw him surpass the previous record of 19 goals by fellow countryman and retired Manchester United midfielder Park Ji Sung.

Last night, his first goal came after Lee Keung Ho's lofted ball diverted off Kwon Chang Hoon and fell into his path.

Son then turned away from Zapata and John Stefan Medina before poking the ball past goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos.

His second came after he shielded the ball from Zapata and, as Sanchez closed in, Son fired a low shot which squirmed over the line after a weak save from Castellanos.