Son keen to play at Asiad, says S Korea coach

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min is keen to play at the Asian Games later this year, South Korea's Under-23 coach Kim Hak Bum has said, with a gold medal at the event bringing an exemption from almost two years of mandatory military service.

Son has been in terrific form for Spurs this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, but the 25-year-old could soon see his career interrupted.

All able-bodied South Korean males must serve 21 months in the military, and Korean law states that the period of service must begin before the age of 27.

However, exemptions are awarded to athletes who win a gold medal at the Asian Games, or an Olympic medal of any colour, and South Korea will be one of the favourites for the football title at the Aug 18-Sept 2 Games in Indonesia.

Son could be selected as one of three overage players.