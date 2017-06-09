'Sorry' Pool end van Dijk chase

Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk and apologised to Southampton, after the south coast club alleged they had made an illegal approach.

The Reds appeared to be in pole position to sign the Dutchman - believed to have been Juergen Klopp's top target - after he apparently indicated his eagerness to become the latest player to swop St Mary's for Anfield.

But Saints cried foul and asked the Premier League on Tuesday to investigate an alleged illegal approach.