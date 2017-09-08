South Africa slam Fifa's replay order

South Africa look set to appeal against a Fifa decision to order a replay of a World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Fifa on Wednesday ordered the Group D game, which South Africa won 2-1, to be played again in November after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey lost his last bid to overturn a life ban for manipulating the result of the game.

In the game last November, he handed South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball, and allowed another goal - from a quickly taken free-kick while he was still ordering Senegalese defenders to retreat - to stand.