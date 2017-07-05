South Korea have new coach
South Korea named Shin Tae Yong as their new national football coach yesterday, hoping that his good communication skills and ability to get the best out of young players will revive their World Cup campaign.
Shin, a 46-year-old former international midfielder, replaces German Uli Stielike, who was sacked last month after a poor run of results that left their World Cup qualification hopes in the balance.
Shin had led a South Korean youth team to the last 16 of the recent U-20 World Cup. His contract will not be extended if he fails to lead the senior team to next year's World Cup. - REUTERS