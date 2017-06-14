South Korea urges World Cup talks
South Korea's football association said yesterday it wanted talks with China and Japan about a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, along with North Korea, an initiative aimed at easing tensions in the region.
South Korea and Japan co-hosted the 2002 World Cup but a four-way split is unheard of, let alone between two countries - the Koreas - technically still at war.
But China could be cool to the proposal as it apparently wants to host the world's largest sporting event alone, said Korean Football Association president Chung Mong Gyu. - AFP