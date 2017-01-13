Southampton rue missed chances

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp certainly wasn't exaggerating when he said that the scoreline "should have been 2-0, 3-0" to Southampton.

At the St Mary's yesterday morning (Singapore time), the Saints threatened to pulverise Liverpool's League Cup hopes with a superb display, but could win only 1-0 in the end.

It left the tie very much alive, with the second leg of the semi-final to be played at Anfield on Jan 26.

Match-winner Nathan Redmond, 22, was left kicking himself for not killing off the Reds.

After scoring in the 20th minute, he missed a superb opportunity late in the first period, and also struck the bar in the closing stages of the game.

Said Redmond, who ended a 15-game scoring drought yesterday: "I should have had four goals today. At least we can take a lead to Anfield."

Saints manager Claude Puel also expressed his dismay at his side's finishing, and he is keeping his fingers crossed that they will not have to pay the price later on.

He told Sky Sports: "It's a great performance against this team, but we are a little disappointed with the result considering the chances we had.

"In the end, we were unlucky and unhappy with the result because we know away at Liverpool will be very difficult, but it was a good performance from my team."

This was Southampton's first win in five matches, after a run of three losses and a draw.

In a match where there was no lack of solid performers from the home team, 25-year-old defender Virgil van Dijk shone brightest, keeping a tight leash on the much-vaunted Reds attack.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp singled the Saints captain out for praise for his sterling display at the back.

He told Sky Sports: "He's immense, I say it every time I watch him. The Dutchman gets better and better.

"It was like watching a man play against a little boy in Daniel Sturridge; he bullied him all game.

"He never gave him a sniff. He's got the after-burners, he's so comfortable on the ball.

"Whoever decides to buy him, he is a fantastic player.