Southgate: The right man at the right time

GERMANY ENGLAND

Gareth Southgate played a video nasty.

The England manager compiled the horrific lowlights of the Three Lions' perennial failures at major tournaments and made his squad sit through the lot this week.

Presumably, the video was a long one, but the message was succinct.

In elitist terms, England are rubbish.

Rubbish runs through their tournament history like a river through a valley, an obvious state of affairs that successive managers have ignored at their peril.

So Southgate's trash talk, downplaying England at almost every opportunity, may be a masterstroke.

Apart from a brief upswing at Italia '90 and Euro 1996, there is no evidence of improvement on the international stage.

And yet coaches so often swallowed the English Premier League hype to regurgitate nonsense about the next golden generation being primed for glory.

It never happened. England have won just three knock-out games at major tournaments since 1990.

But the patriotic piffle endures. The ifs, buts and maybes never entirely go away.

If it wasn't for the metatarsals and the missed penalties, the disallowed goals and the dodgy defending, the Three Lions would've seen off all and sundry.

And nothing brings out the blinkered English quite like a contest against Germany, who head to Dortmund tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

There are those who still lament Frank Lampard's disallowed goal against the Germans in the 2010 World Cup. Had the goal stood, after the ball had clearly crossed the line, then England would surely have prevailed against a younger, faster side superior in all facets of the game.

After all, the English had defeated their favoured foes 5-1 in Germany in 2001, a clear indication of the Three Lions' superiority. Never mind the Teutonic trophies that came later. Remember 2001 and the Boys of '66 and suffocate one's common sense with a warm blanket of patriotic nostalgia.

But Southgate isn't having any of it.

That's my job, to analyse what hasn't been right and then show the lads a pathway. I think we need to be pretty brutal about the way we look at it. I'm not romantic about it. I'm just focused on how we win. England manager Gareth Southgate

He went to Fifa conferences and sat uncomfortably through World Cup highlight packages that didn't feature England at all.

He recognised that the Three Lions were considered a bit of a joke everywhere except within the country's borders.

So he took the opportunity to detonate the British Bulldog mythology at his first squad meeting since being confirmed as full-time manager.

The video made for painful but essential viewing, confirming England's lowly status. His squad selections did the rest.

FEW OPTIONS

Thanks to key injuries, England's attacking options are sparse to say the least.

Up front, Southgate must choose from an old man, a kid who can't score and a marginalised figure desperately trying to regain the nation's sympathy.

Jermain Defoe is 34, Marcus Rashford hasn't scored in the EPL since September and Jamie Vardy used his England airtime to talk about death threats and his personal struggles at Leicester.

It's a mixed bag up front, rather like the squad generally, an awkward blend of veterans and inexperience with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling training alongside Nathan Redmond and Michael Keane.

Germany's names, on the other hand, will be familiar to millions.

From the dugout to the dressing room, the Three Lions are awash with mediocrity, which is often the case. On this occasion, however, Southgate has gleefully burst the bubble.

The days of delusion are done.

England's coach has only three years' experience as a club manager. His Middlesbrough reign began in 2006 without the relevant qualifications. It ended in 2009 with relegation and the sack.

Four years in the wilderness followed until he was appointed England Under-21 coach. He got the senior job because, quite frankly, no one else was available, which makes him ideal.

An intelligent, thoughtful man, Southgate knows the Three Lions reached rock bottom at Euro 2016 and there's no harm in reminding them - and the media - that England were burrowing their way to the earth's core when he took over.

He's an average coach in charge of an average nation, realigning expectations and slowly rebuilding from the bottom.

In this regard, he's the perfect man for the job.

Of course, if England defeat Germany, then they will certainly, obviously, most definitely win the World Cup and poor Southgate will be back to square one.