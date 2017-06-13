Spain edge out Macedonia 2-1

Macedonia gave Spain a tough test in their World Cup Group G qualifier in Skopje, yesterday morning (Singapore time), but the visitors ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from David Silva and Diego Costa.

Silva has been the talisman of Julen Lopetegui's reign and took his tally to eight goals in his last 10 internationals by finishing off a fine move involving Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba for the opener on 15 minutes.

Twelve minutes later, some sublime skill by Isco took him past Kire Ristevski before his low cross was turned home by Costa.