Spalletti agrees to join Inter

Former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said yesterday that he has agreed to take over at Inter Milan as he flew to China to meet the Serie A club's owners ahead of his imminent appointment.

Spalletti, who led Roma to runners-up spot behind Juventus in Serie A this season, is expected to be officially named as the successor to sacked Stefano Pioli in the coming days.

The 58-year-old Italian told media at Milan's Malpensa airport he had "shaken hands" on a deal with Inter and would soon put pen to paper on what is expected to be a three-year contract.

"I'm happy to be the coach of Inter," Spalletti said.

"The signature? Everything's in order.

"We've done things the old fashioned way and shaken hands on it."