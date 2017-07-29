Spalletti confident he can deliver

Since Jose Mourinho led Inter Milan to their last Serie A title in 2010, the club have seen 10 coaches come and go.

It remains to be seen if new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti will be given the luxury of time to rejuvenate the Nerazzurri, but the Italian is unfazed by the club's recent history of axing coaches.

"Frankly I'm not bothered by this, the past is the past," the 58-year-old told the media ahead of Inter's training session at Bishan Stadium yesterday.

"It's nothing to do with the previous coaches, my conscience will be clear as long as I prove to my players that I can give them what they expect of me."

The former Roma boss seems to have made an instant impact, guiding Inter to a 1-0 win over Lyon in China on Monday and an efficient 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Spalletti is not surprised by his team's pre-season form, saying: "I sensed since the beginning that the team have inner qualities that have to be shown.

"It's clear that the team have underperformed the past few months, and we're working towards improving that.

"This team already have good foundation."

City rivals AC Milan have gone on a summer spending spree, including signing centre back Leonardo Bonucci from champions Juventus, but Spalletti does not consider them title contenders this season.

He said: "AC Milan have certainly spent a lot of money for the campaign, (but) I think teams like Juventus, Roma and Napoli have better chances because they haven't had many changes.

"(Vincenzo) Montella is a great coach but, with the new players, it will be difficult adjustment.

"It's difficult to say at this point in time whether they can compete for the title."

Manchester United have continued to be linked with winger Ivan Perisic, but Spalletti insisted he wants the Croatia international to stay at the club.

He said: "There is no fixed day when Perisic will stay or go.

"My intention is to make him stay in the club, and I will try everything possible to keep him as part of the team."

Ahead of Inter's clash against Chelsea at the National Stadium tonight, Geoffrey Kondogbia is confident that they can compete with the English champions under Spalletti's leadership.

"Spalletti has just taken over but we've already seen changes (made to the team)," said the France international, who can either play in defence or as a defensive midfielder.

"Chelsea are a great team. We're not going to change the way we play, we're going to prepare like how we always do against other teams."