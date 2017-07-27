Spanish football chief suspended
Spanish football federation (RFEF) boss Angel Maria Villar has been suspended from his post for one year after he was arrested last week as part of a corruption investigation, Spain's state sports body said yesterday.
The Consejo Superior de Deportes took the decision unanimously as a "precautionary and provisional" measure, it said in a statement, adding that the decision could be reversed depending on how the situation develops.
Villar, a former Athletic Bilbao and Spain midfielder, has headed the RFEF for 29 years and is a vice-president of world football's ruling body Fifa and Europe's Uefa.
Villar, his son Gorka and two other football federation executives were detained on July 18 on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents. Villar has denied all the allegations. - REUTERS