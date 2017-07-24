S'pore fans make Bayern, Chelsea feel welcome

Bayern's Franck Ribery (far right) posing for a wefie with a fan outside the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach yesterday.

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich arrived in Singapore at about 7pm last night, the second of three teams playing in the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC) to touch down here after English champions Chelsea.

Bayern, whose flight from China was delayed by about two hours, were greeted by about 80 fans at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

Fans greeted the Bayern players enthusiastically, with some even chanting the names of stars like Franck Ribery, who obliged the fans with autographs.

Some of the fans had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of their idols. Said one fan, 16-year-old student Guhesh Nalachanbiran: "I managed to get Ribery, Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels' signatures.

"I'm very happy. This is the first time players have ever signed anything for me."

Bayern, who lost 4-0 to AC Milan in Shenzhen on Saturday, take on Chelsea at the National Stadium tomorrow. They then meet Inter Milan on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea arrived yesterday morning without Pedro Rodriguez, who suffered concussion during their 3-0 win over Premier League rivals Arsenal in China on Saturday.

The Spanish forward needed medical attention after colliding with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina. He was taken to a Beijing hospital and has returned to London for further review.

About 50 fans turned up at Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore yesterday to welcome the English Premier League champions.

Outside the hotel, coach Antonio Conte and players like David Luiz posed for photos.

The Blues then had a closed-door practice session at the Singapore American School, where they trained with Alvaro Morata for the first time.