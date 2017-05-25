S'pore team win Standard Chartered Trophy

Singapore's Team Knockout with their coach, former Liverpool manager Roy Evans (far left), in the Standard Chartered Trophy finals at Anfield last Sunday. They had emerged as champions after a 3-2 penalty shootout win over a British team.

Singapore's Team Knockout flew the Republic's flag high last Sunday when they won the Standard Chartered Trophy on Liverpool's hallowed Anfield turf.

They progressed to the final, where they drew 1-1 with a British team at full-time. Team Knockout, who were coached by ex-Liverpool manager Roy Evans, then kept their nerves to win 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

The Standard Chartered Trophy is an international five-a-side football tournament for clients and stakeholders of the bank across markets in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

A total of eight international teams took part in this year's competition at Anfield. - JOLENE ANG