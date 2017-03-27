S'pore U-23 side lose to Malaysia

The national Under-23 football team conceded two quickfire goals in the first half, and went on to lose 3-1 to their Malaysian counterparts in the Dubai Cup last night.

The Malaysians struck in the 15th and 16th minutes to take a commanding lead.

And even though Adam Swandi scored through a free-kick to pull a goal back for Singapore four minutes before the break, Malaysia scored again in the 90th minute to seal the win.

Richard Tardy's charges were beaten 4-0 by Jordan last Monday, and then 2-0 by hosts United Arab Emirates on Friday. They play Thailand in their final match of the tournament, tomorrow night. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ