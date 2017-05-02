Sporting Lisbon's youth team victorious at JSSL International 7s

Sporting Lisbon's Under-16 side defeated their Perth Glory counterparts in the final.

Sporting Lisbon's Under-16 team were crowned champions of the JSSL Singapore International 7s professional academy competition after edging out Perth Glory 2-0 in the final at the Padang yesterday.

The Portuguese club's goals were scored by Ciriaco Santos and Borges Reis Miguel in each of the two 15-minute halves.

Said 16-year-old Santos: "A big 'thank you' to all our fans in Singapore who came to support us over the last three days."

Sporting Lisbon had qualified for the final by beating England's Fulham 1-0, while Perth Glory defeated Penang FA 2-1 in the other semi-final.

The JSSL Singapore International 7s attracted 260 teams and more than 3,000 players from 14 countries this year.