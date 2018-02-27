Spurs' Aurier to get extra training after committing foul throws

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino warned right-back Serge Aurier he can expect additional work on the training ground after being penalised thrice for a foul throw during Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

"We are going to practise every day, I promise you," the Argentina boss added after Spurs climbed up to fourth in the English Premier League table.

"I promise our fans too. The fans are very disappointed, so we will practise.

"I said to him, 'You are going to get me sacked. It looks like we are so bad, we don't even practise throw-ins'."

Pochettino also leapt to the defence of Dele Alli after the midfielder was once again accused of diving at Selhurst Park .

Alli left the pitch to jeers following the win, secured by Harry Kane's 88th-minute header, after going to ground easily under challenges from Patrick van Aanholt and Wayne Hennessey.

The England international had been accused of looking for a penalty in the FA Cup tie against Rochdale a week previously and has twice been booked for simulation this season.

But Pochettino defended his player and claimed Alli is an easy target for opposition fans.

"We need to stop saying too much about him to stop helping people, the fans, creating this reputation," said the Argentinian.

"He's so competitive and played very well today, but Dele is an easy target.

"Dele is such a special kid. He's going to play. He's going to show his quality. He won't worry about what people are saying about him."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who handed Alli his England debut in 2015, also defended the player.

"The way our defenders defend the situation, he had to go down to avoid them," said Hodgson.

"I don't think he was looking for a penalty. I'd advise Patrick not to square up to Dele Alli. My money would be on Dele Alli in that situation."

Tottenham's win, combined with Chelsea's defeat by Manchester United, moved Pochettino's side back into the top four despite a less than convincing performance.