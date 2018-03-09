Spurs in danger of becoming 'nearly men': Redknapp

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp suggested in his Daily Mail column that Spurs are in danger of becoming "nearly men" after their Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus.

Redknapp cited a 3-2 defeat by West Ham in this season's League Cup, having led 2-0.

"Mauricio Pochettino is a superb manager but he needs to find a way for his team to win from these positions in the way Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola do," Redknapp said.

Despite taking a 39th-minute lead through Son Heung Min, Mauricio Pochettino's men conceded two quick goals in the second half.

In the 64th minute, Sami Khedira was allowed to head a cross on for the unmarked Gonzalo Higuain to tap in.

Three minutes later, Paulo Dybala raced through to latch onto Higuain's pass and curl the winner past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, reported Reuters.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and ex-Arsenal right-back Lee Dixon, both speaking on ITV, believe that Spurs lacked the killer instinct.

Said Keane: "Inexperience was huge tonight, Juventus found a way to win and Tottenham found a way to lose."

Said Dixon: "Tottenham were better than Juve but there is more to it at this stage, you have to see out games."

However, Pochettino refused to blame his players, saying: "No lack of experience... In the two games, we were better but at this level, in three minutes, the tie was Juventus'."

Despite their 17-match unbeaten run coming to an end, Spurs can still end the season with a trophy. They face Swansea in the FA Cup quarter-finals next Saturday.