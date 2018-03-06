Spurs don't fear Juventus: Son

Tottenham Hotspur have nothing to fear ahead of their Champions League last 16, second leg against Juventus on Thursday morning (Singapore time), said midfielder Son Heung Min.

Spurs had come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Juventus in the first leg last month.

"We play at home but we are not scared," Son said. "We need to play our game, be confident and play forward like we play at Wembley."