Spurs hope to delay City's title
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side must maintain their form in the second half of the season for the whole campaign if they want to be English Premier League champions next year.
Spurs host champions-elect Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday morning (Singapore time), hoping to further delay City's title triumph by inflicting a fourth straight defeat in all competitions on Pep Guardiola's men.
Tottenham's last league defeat came in December when they lost 4-1 to City at the Etihad Stadium. - AFP
