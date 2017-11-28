Spurs' Lamela back after one-year layoff

In the build-up to last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said his side had sorely missed Erik Lamela, especially when facing opponents playing for a draw.

The skill and trickery of the long-term injury casualty could have been the key to unlock stubborn defences, said Pochettino.

EPL LEICESTER TOTTENHAM

Lamela could make his return tomorrow morning (Singapore time), when Spurs travel to former champions Leicester City.

Pochettino confirmed last night that the 25-year-old winger, who has not played since October last year due to a hip injury, is ready for his long-awaited comeback.

The Argentinian has returned to full training and played in a reserves game against the Chelsea Under-23s earlier this month.

"Good news that Erik has stepped up and is in contention for tomorrow," said Pochettino.

"In a very busy schedule, you'd always need everyone fit to help the team and that is very good news.

"After more than one year, it is so important to feel again the emotion to play and compete.

"Of course, (I am) so happy because he is going to help the team a lot."

Defender Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and midfielder Victor Wanyama (knee) continue with their rehabilitation, while midfielder Harry Winks, who is suffering from an illness, will be assessed before the game.