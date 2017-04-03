Spurs not giving up title fight

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted his side are still in the English Premier League title race, after a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday secured a "massive" three points.

Spurs' success at Turf Moor, with their goals scored by Eric Dier and Son Heung Min, came as league leaders Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

The results saw Spurs close to within seven points of London rivals Chelsea, with both sides having nine league games remaining this season.

A delighted Pochettino said: "It was difficult to play the way we normally do.

"Massive three points for us and we have to still believe and fight for the title," added Pochettino, bidding to see Spurs crowned champions of England for the first time since they did the "Double" in the 1960/61 season.

PROFESSIONAL DISPLAY

"We showed great belief, faith and character, and that makes me very proud.

"The performance was great, not brilliant, very professional and this is a difficult place."

Missing the injured Harry Kane, Spurs were not helped by the loss of midfielders Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks - the latter taken off on a stretcher, after colliding firstly with Stephen Ward and then an icebox close to the Burnley dug-out.

But the Clarets were unable to capitalise on those upheavals in a match that remained goal-less until Dier scored in the 66th minute, and Son sealed the win 13 minutes from time.

Pochettino said: "We knew very well how difficult Burnley have made it for other teams here, so I give a lot of credit to my team.