Spurs to play in HK on May 26
English Premier League title chasers Tottenham Hotspur will play a friendly against recently crowned Hong Kong champions Kitchee at the end of the month, the London club said yesterday.
The game, which will be played at Hong Kong Stadium on May 26, takes place just days after the English league season ends.
It will be part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the return of the former British colony to Chinese rule.
Hong Kong will also host the EPL Asia Trophy on July 20 and 22, featuring clubs such as Liverpool and Southampton. - WIRE SERVICES