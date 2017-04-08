Spurs receive Kane spur

TOTTENHAM WATFORD

Harry Kane has recovered from his ankle injury and could even start Tottenham's English Premier League clash with Watford today.

The England striker has missed Spurs' last three matches, but is back in full training with boss Mauricio Pochettino expecting him to feature against the Hornets.

Kane has already hit 19 league goals this season, with Pochettino admitting the England striker's return to fitness will boost second-placed Spurs' fight to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"Harry's had a few sessions before and today he was involved with the team," Pochettino said.

"And we'll see tomorrow whether he will start the game or be on the bench.

"We do need to decide tomorrow if he will be in the starting 11 or on the bench.

"But the good news is he's back. And he's our main striker.

"What Harry means for the team is a massive boost for us and it's fantastic news.

"He's always desperate to play, he's always pushing you to try to let him train, play and score goals. His character is unbelievable."

After flat out refusing to engage in mind games with Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte, Pochettino insisted he has no fears of third-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez's potential debut.

Spurs will hand Hugo Lloris every chance to shake off a virus, while Michel Vorm is also battling a knee issue.

Spain Under-21s star Lopez could be in for his Spurs debut then, with Pochettino backing the 22-year-old, who is on loan from Espanyol, to be ready for first-team action.

MIND GAMES

Chelsea boss Conte branded winning an "expectation" for the Blues, but "not a disaster" for Tottenham, with his Stamford Bridge side still seven points clear at the top of the EPL table.

Pochettino shrugged off the implied jibe, however, claiming Spurs will simply focus on pushing for as many points as possible between now and the end of the campaign.

He said: "I can understand, it's true that when a team are seven points above the second team in the table, it is normal for that team to win the league.

"Now it's up to them (Chelsea) to win the league.

"We are in a position that we need to do our job, winning games and put pressure (on).

"But it's true that after eight games if they don't win the Premier League, it will be tough for them to accept.

"We are in a different project, a different club, our history is massive, Tottenham.

"I really don't believe in the mind games, because our mind game is to try to provide a team that believe. And we showed character against Swansea."

Conte, meanwhile, insisted that the title race is still wide open and is targeting six wins from the remaining eight games to be mathematically certain of the title.

He said, ahead of his team's away clash with Bournemouth tomorrow morning (Singapore time): "This race is open. Now I can see two teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, in this race.