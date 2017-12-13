Spurs striker Kane believes worst is behind them

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane hopes the 5-1 victory over Stoke on Saturday is proof his side are back to their best after going four matches without a league win.

Kane, whose brace in the game took his tally to 50 goals for the calendar year, will get a quick response as Spurs host Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The poor run effectively ended their title challenge - they are 18 points off leaders Manchester City - but they are only two points adrift of Liverpool, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Said Kane: "We had a tough spell in the Premier League recently and we wanted to put that right.

"We were all up for the Stoke game and we said we had to get ahead because we've been going behind and having to chase the game against teams like Stoke (and then) it's difficult to get back into it.

"I feel good, I feel sharp. It was important for everyone to play well."

Erik Lamela will be pushing for more game time having played his first home game in over a year against Stoke.

The Argentine midfielder has made three substitute appearances following his hip injury and revealed the torment he felt during 13 months out of the game.

"I worked really hard and during the time that I was injured, I suffered a lot, especially mentally," he said.

"It was very good to go on the pitch and feel the reaction from all the people."

Another player who is in form is Son Heung Min, who has scored five goals in the last six matches and is motivated by the prospect of further game time.

"You never know when your chance is coming," he said. "You always have to be ready and you have to always be there."

Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld both remain sidelined with injuries but the former has returned to training this week.

This is Brighton's first league fixture with Tottenham since 1983 and they are boosted by being able to name a strong squad with only veteran Steve Sidwell unavailable. - AFP