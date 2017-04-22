Spurs U-23 coach Ehiogu dies
Tottenham Hotspur's Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died in hospital aged 44 following a cardiac arrest, the club announced yesterday.
Spurs said in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu."
The former defender, capped four times by England, was being treated in hospital after collapsing at the club's training headquarters on Thursday.
The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player had been on Spurs' coaching staff since 2014. - WIRE SERVICES