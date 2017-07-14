Spurs' Walker set to join Man City
Manchester City's £50-million (S$89m) bid for Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker has reportedly been accepted.
City are said to have offered £45m with another £5m in add-ons for the England international.
Walker, 27, will head to Manchester for a medical today, reported various British papers.
Following the disappointment of Dani Alves' move to Paris St Germain, City boss Pep Guardiola was pushing to sign at least three new fullbacks, with Walker his top target. - WIRE SERVICES