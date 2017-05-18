Stam one step from EPL return
During his illustrious career as a player, Dutchman Jaap Stam has tasted glory most can only dream of.
He was a key player of Man chester United's Treble-winning side of 1998/99, and widely regarded one of the finest defenders of his generation.
But, yesterday morning (Singapore time), Stam (above) experienced one of his best moments, after guiding Championship side Reading to a 1-0 play-off semi-final victory over Fulham.
Asked where the achievement ranks, an emotional Stam said: "It's one of the top ones. It's great to come here to work at a club with a lot of potential - the players are prepared to work really hard.
"We needed to defend, we needed to dig in and we got that win which is very important."
Reading will play either Huddersfield or Sheffield Wednesday on May 29 for a place in the Premier League. - WIRE SERVICES