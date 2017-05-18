Stam one step from EPL return

During his illustrious career as a player, Dutchman Jaap Stam has tasted glory most can only dream of.

He was a key player of Man chester United's Treble-winning side of 1998/99, and widely regarded one of the finest defenders of his generation.

But, yesterday morning (Singapore time), Stam (above) experienced one of his best moments, after guiding Championship side Reading to a 1-0 play-off semi-final victory over Fulham.

Asked where the achievement ranks, an emotional Stam said: "It's one of the top ones. It's great to come here to work at a club with a lot of potential - the players are prepared to work really hard.

"We needed to defend, we needed to dig in and we got that win which is very important."