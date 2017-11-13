Starry encounter for lucky TNP readers

Tay Kai Yuan (above, in red) was one of five lucky TNP readers.

Tay Kai Yuan (in red) was one of five lucky TNP readers who got to meet former Liverpool and Arsenal players at Courts Megastore in Tampines last Saturday, after taking part in a contest by TNP and Courts.

A visibly delighted Tay and his nine-year-old son Zi Rui got up close with (from left) ex-Reds Robbie Fowler and Luis Garcia, and former Gunners Robert Pires and Nwankwo Kanu.

Later that night, all the ex-EPL stars played in the Battle of the Masters tournament at the National Stadium, where the Reds Masters emerged victorious.

Said Tay: "It was the first time I got to meet my idols. Zi Rui was one of four flag -masters for the match.

"He's an avid Arsenal fan, so thank you, TNP and Courts!"