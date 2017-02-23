Sterling warns backline to buck up

Raheem Sterling conceded Manchester City must improve defensively after they edged Monaco 5-3 in the madcap first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

City took a 26th-minute lead through Sterling, found themselves 2-1 and then 3-2 down, but rallied to win, thanks to late goals from Sergio Aguero, who scored twice, John Stones and Leroy Sane.

All three of Monaco's goals stemmed from errors - by Willy Caballero, Nicolas Otamendi and Stones - and while he was thrilled to see his team prevail, Sterling knew they were lucky.

"It's always difficult to go down, but the boys did really well," the England forward told BT Sport at the Etihad Stadium.

"We played our football and stuck to our game and it worked out in the end. At the end of the day, we need to tighten up at the back as well.

"It was good to be a part of. It was end-to-end stuff and Monaco gave us a tough game and pushed us all the way. We got the win and that's the most important thing today."

Improving the defensive side of their game, however, is not a priority for City manager Pep Guardiola, who has urged his players to continue with their gungho attacking style.

He insisted that his team need to score in the return leg at the Stade Louis II in mid-March if they are to go through to the last eight.

He said: "Of course, if one team can score one thousand million goals, it is Monaco.

"I would like to see how many teams are able to keep a clean sheet against Monaco this season. They have a lot of talent, fantastic players.

"I'm pretty sure we are going to Monaco to score goals as much as possible. That is my target - we are not going there to defend.