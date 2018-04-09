Football

Still a two-horse race in Serie A

Apr 09, 2018 06:00 am

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick in Juventus' 4-2 win at Benevento on Saturday as the Serie A leaders edged closer to their seventh straight title, with Napoli giving chase following a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory over Chievo yesterday.

The Turin giants, who will be looking to overcome a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday, lead second-placed Napoli by four points with seven games left.

Inter Milan's 1-0 defeat by Torino meant that they were unable to displace thirdplaced AS Roma, who lost 2-0 to Fiorentina. - AFP

Messi bags hat-trick as Barca equal 38-match unbeaten record

Football