Still a two-horse race in Serie A
Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick in Juventus' 4-2 win at Benevento on Saturday as the Serie A leaders edged closer to their seventh straight title, with Napoli giving chase following a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory over Chievo yesterday.
The Turin giants, who will be looking to overcome a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday, lead second-placed Napoli by four points with seven games left.
Inter Milan's 1-0 defeat by Torino meant that they were unable to displace thirdplaced AS Roma, who lost 2-0 to Fiorentina. - AFP
