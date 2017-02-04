Stoke confirm Berahino drug ban
Stoke's new signing Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension prior to his move from West Brom, manager Mark Hughes confirmed yesterday.
The Daily Mail has reported that Berahino was banned after testing positive for a recreational drug following an out-of-competition test in September.
Hughes said Stoke had been aware of the matter prior to completing their £12-million (S$21.4m) move for the striker.
"There was an FA disciplinary matter and Saido had an eight-week suspension, I believe," said Hughes.
"We were aware of that before we signed him."
Stoke visit Berahino's former club West Brom tonight and Hughes said he has no qualms about playing him.
"Why wouldn't I play him?" he said. "He came on to good effect on Wednesday and there is no reason why he shouldn't be involved tomorrow." - AFP
Cameroon to meet Egypt in final
Cameroon coach Hugo Broos expressed delight after his team beat Ghana 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the final of the African Nations Cup.
"It is a real dream for us to get to the final," said Broos, after second-half goals by Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog helped Cameroon win the semi-final in Franceville.
He said: "Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments.
"But, since the start of this tournament, we have shown we keep going right to the end in every game.
"I am very happy, especially for the team. They are an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final."
This will be Cameroon's first African Nations Cup final since they lost 1-0 to Egypt in 2008. Then, they had also beaten Ghana in the semi-finals. - AFP