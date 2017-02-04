Stoke confirm Berahino drug ban

Stoke's new signing Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension prior to his move from West Brom, manager Mark Hughes confirmed yesterday.

The Daily Mail has reported that Berahino was banned after testing positive for a recreational drug following an out-of-competition test in September.

Hughes said Stoke had been aware of the matter prior to completing their £12-million (S$21.4m) move for the striker.

"There was an FA disciplinary matter and Saido had an eight-week suspension, I believe," said Hughes.

"We were aware of that before we signed him."

Stoke visit Berahino's former club West Brom tonight and Hughes said he has no qualms about playing him.