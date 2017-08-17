Stoke sign Jese on loan from PSG
Stoke have announced the signing of Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.
The 24-year-old former Real Madrid player, who cost PSG almost £22 million (S$38.8m) last summer, has made just one Ligue 1 start for the French side to date.
Jese spent the second half of last term on loan with Las Palmas, where he scored three times in 16 appearances.
Meanwhile, Stoke striker Joselu has signed a three-year deal with Newcastle for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m. - PA SPORT