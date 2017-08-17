Stoke sign Jese on loan from PSG

Stoke have announced the signing of Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The 24-year-old former Real Madrid player, who cost PSG almost £22 million (S$38.8m) last summer, has made just one Ligue 1 start for the French side to date.

Jese spent the second half of last term on loan with Las Palmas, where he scored three times in 16 appearances.