Stoke: We should have sacked Hughes earlier

The owners of relegated Stoke City have issued a statement saying that they should have sacked former manager Mark Hughes earlier.

The Welshman was fired only in January after they dropped into the English Premier League's relegation zone and crashed out of the FA Cup after a defeat by Coventry City.

Stoke replaced Hughes with Paul Lambert, who was unable to keep the Potters up. Their 10-year stay in the English top flight ended following a 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Stoke's owners Peter and John Coates said: "It is right that supporters will question whether we should have made a managerial change sooner. We are inherently loyal people and this loyalty has served us well in business...

"However, this does not mean that we always make the correct call and , with hindsight, we perhaps should have made an earlier change."

Hughes went on to take over at Southampton, who pipped Swansea City 1-0 in a battle of the relegation candidates yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to a 72nd-minute goal by Manolo Gabbiadini.

Stoke's owners added that "it is absolutely clear that a major overhaul is required".