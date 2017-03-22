Stones: Gareth and Pep are similar

John Stones believes England manager Gareth Southgate has similar qualities to Pep Guardiola and sees the pair as perfect mentors for club and country.

On the face of it, the duo have little in common beyond their age - both men are 46 - and their overlapping playing careers.

While Manchester City boss Guardiola boasts a trophy-laden coaching CV from his time at European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Southgate was relegated with Middlesbrough in his only club job before honing his craft with England Under-21s.

But Stones, 22, having worked at length with both, sees plenty of shared skills.

"I don't think they're too different, both want to play football, both have got great football brains and knowledge about the game," he said.

"I think the fundamentals of what they want to get across come over really well and that makes it easier for us as players.

"(Guardiola) speaks only in team meetings or if he wants to tell you something individually. I think that's a great quality as a manager, giving you little bits here and not flooding you with too many things.