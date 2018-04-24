Strootman: Roma have special tactics for Salah

AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman (left) insists that man-marking Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is not the only option available.

AS Roma's Kevin Strootman has revealed that his team have a game plan to nullify Liverpool's 41-goal Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Newly crowned Premier League's Players' Player of the Year Salah is no stranger to the Italian outfit, having turned out for them for two seasons before joining Liverpool last summer.

Dutchman Strootman, himself a rumoured target of the English Premier League side a few years ago, also said that he is surprised at how prolific he has become in such a short space of time.

The two teams meet in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at Anfield tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We have special tactics but I'm not going the share it," he told The Independent.

"Italian defence, that is what I'm hoping for."

He added: "I'm not surprised at how well he's doing but just at how easy he scores the goals and how confident he is in front of goal with the ball.

"Here he did a great job and did a lot of great assists and goals but he missed a lot of chances especially one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

"But now he has so much confidence and he just creates the chances himself and finds it easy in front of the goal.

"He is a great person outside the pitch. On the pitch, he just keeps going. I am surprised by how many goals he has scored so far but not how he plays.

"Here he was a nightmare for opponents and in England he is doing the same."

Strootman feels that the 25-year-old's self-belief these days is making all the difference.

At Roma, Salah scored 29 league goals in 65 league appearances.

Over in Merseyside, he has plundered 31 in just 33 EPL games, matching a Premier League record tally for a single season, with three more league fixtures to go.

Said Strootman, 28: "I think it is confidence which is the main difference. It did a lot when he played here but now you see if he has a chance and he misses it, the next time he knows he will score.

"He is doing amazing also with the national team, he did a great job.

"He is the king there now and they want to vote him for president and everything.

"I just hope in the two games against us he loses his confidence."

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Roma legend Francesco Totti told Liverpoolfc.com that Liverpool are "a model to follow".

The former Italy international, 41, retired last May, coming on as a substitute for Salah in a 3-2 home win against Genoa.

Said Totti, who played in a 2-0 group-stage loss at Anfield during the 2001-02 campaign: "When I hear the name Liverpool, respect, a big club, a big team, big fans, and a model to follow.

"Despite the negative result, I have nice memories of that game .

"The atmosphere, the feeling, the passion of the fans - it was very impressive."

Totti was also not surprised at how quickly Salah has stamped his mark under Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

Said Totti: "This season I've seen a number of games of Liverpool, especially because Mo Salah is now playing there, I've been following it consistently.

"Especially after the draw, over the past few days I've been watching their Champions League games and I really think it's going to be a tough game for both teams.

"To some extent, it surprises me that he has been doing so well in his first season at Liverpool.

"But, on the other hand, considering the quality of the squad, the coach they have - Klopp, to me, is one of the best coaches in the world - it didn't surprise me.

"They put him in the condition to express himself at his best."