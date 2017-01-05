Struggling Hull axe Phelan
Hull City said yesterday that they had "parted company" with manager Mike Phelan.
The 54-year-old Phelan was appointed as Hull boss on a permanent basis only in October, but Monday's 3-1 loss at West Brom left the club with just 13 points from 20 games and in deep relegation trouble.
"The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course," Hull said on Twitter.
"We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years." - AFP