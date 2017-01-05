Struggling Hull axe Phelan

Hull City said yesterday that they had "parted company" with manager Mike Phelan.

The 54-year-old Phelan was appointed as Hull boss on a permanent basis only in October, but Monday's 3-1 loss at West Brom left the club with just 13 points from 20 games and in deep relegation trouble.

"The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course," Hull said on Twitter.