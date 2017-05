Liverpool players observing a minute's silence before kick-off to pay respects to the victims of the terror attack which killed 22 people in Manchester on Monday.

Daniel Sturridge starred in Liverpool's 3-0 friendly win over A-League champions Sydney FC yesterday at the ANZ Stadium, scoring the opening goal and setting up another for Roberto Firmino. Alberto Moreno scored the other goal. Ex-stars Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher also played in the match.