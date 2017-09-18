Stuttgart's Gentner saved by club doctor's quick thinking

Not only did VfB Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner (on the stretcher) swallow his tongue in a horror clash in Saturday's game against Wolfsburg, he also broke his lower and lateral eye-socket, nose and upper-jaw.

Only the quick thinking of VfB Stuttgart's team doctor rescued captain Christian Gentner, who swallowed his tongue in a horror clash in Saturday's Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg.

Genter was left bloodied and unconscious after Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels' knee caught the midfielder on the head late in Stuttgart's 1-0 home victory.

Gentner swallowed his tongue in the collision and only the fast reactions of Stuttgart doctor Raymond Best, who ran onto the pitch, prevented a tragedy.

"If our doctor hadn't reacted so quickly...," said a shaken Stuttgart director Michael Reschke.

The club later wrote on Twitter that Gentner was recovering in hospital and was responsive.

"That was a shock for us all, they were dramatic minutes," said Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf.

"We had tremendous fear that what happened could have left lasting damage.

"We couldn't enjoy the win, our thoughts are with our captain.

"He has definitely got a bad concussion, probably broken a few bones, but the doctor says he will make a full recovery."

Stuttgart later said in a statement that the 32-year-old German "will undergo surgery over the next few days and is expected to make a complete recovery".

Gentner's teammates were shaken after witnessing the collision, which broke his lower and lateral eye-socket, nose and upper-jaw.

"I am sad about what happened and Gentner's health is in my thoughts," said Stuttgart defender Denis Aogo.

"I wish him all the best, hope there are no lasting consequences and that he is back soon."

Gentner made five international appearances for Germany during the 2009/10 season.