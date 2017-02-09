Suarez to miss final

SEMI-FINAL, 2ND LEG BARCELONA ATLETICO MADRID 1 1 (Luis Suarez 43) (Kevin Gameiro 83)

Barcelona win 3-2 on aggregate.

Luis Suarez was devastated after being sent off in Barcelona's bad-tempered Copa del Rey semi-final, second-leg tie with Atletico Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time), ruling him out of May's final after playing a pivotal role in getting his team there.

The Uruguayan scored Barcelona's goal as three players were dismissed in a 1-1 draw that secured the Catalan side's place in a fourth straight final 3-2 on aggregate.

Suarez had also scored with a solo run in the 2-1 win in the first leg.

The 30-year-old was livid when he was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for striking Atletico midfielder Koke in the face as he fought for an aerial ball.

"It makes me laugh because it was like he (the referee) wanted to do it," Suarez told Gol TV after being sent off for Barca for the first time since joining the club from Liverpool in 2014.

"We need to see if we can appeal the second yellow because it isn't even a foul, but we already know how these things go. That is why I am so angry because it was absolutely nothing.

"The first yellow was also for the first foul I committed in the game, but you could see it coming."

Suarez was forced off with a hamstring injury in the second half of last year's Cup final, a 2-0 defeat of Sevilla, but will play no part in the May showpiece against either Celta Vigo or Alaves.

Defender Sergi Roberto, who was also sent off for a double booking, will also miss out.

However, Barca boss Luis Enrique isn't holding out too much hope of having Suarez available for May's final.

"You have to appeal all you think is unjust but, when you look at the precedents, you see what normally happens with appeals," said Enrique.

"Apart from the anger that the players who will miss the final feel, the important thing is that Barca have won.

WIN THE CUP

"There are now only two teams who can win the Cup and we are one of them."

Barca have still to lose a Copa del Rey tie against anyone other than Real Madrid since 2010.

However, they were given a mighty scare by an Atletico side who enjoyed the better of the chances on the night.

"Today, luck was with us," added Enrique. "Perhaps in these 90 minutes we didn't deserve this result but, overall, given the opponents we have faced, we deserve to be in the final."