Suarez: Neymar won't join Real

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez insisted he cannot envisage former teammate Neymar moving to rivals Real Madrid due to his "admiration" for the Catalan giants.

Neymar spent four years at Barca before moving to Paris Saint-German in August for a world-record 222-million euro (S$355m) fee.

"No, not at all," Suarez told Spanish sports daily Marca yesterday when asked about the prospect of Neymar moving to Real.