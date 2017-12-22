Suarez revealed as Coutinho's 'Secret Santa'

It was just a "Secret Santa" video, but there appears nothing secret about Barcelona's intentions.

In a video for SBT online, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez revealed himself as a "Secret Santa" for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho after sending his former Liverpool teammate a bottle of vodka.

Suarez was filmed pulling Coutinho's name out of a hat, before holding up a gift bag with the Barcelona logo on it.

"Now I'm going to reveal my secret friend, it's my little brother, Philippe Coutinho," Suarez said in the video series which also includes gifts for Neymar and Lionel Messi.

"Well, Philippe, the secret friend was me and, from Barcelona, I send you a gift that I know you'll like a lot, because you like it a lot and I know you're going to remember the good times that we have and that we live."

Coutinho then said in the video that he used to share a drink with Suarez and the Uruguayan's wife.

Barcelona, who have made three offers for the Brazilian star, are set to make another approach next month.

However, Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp reiterated that Coutinho is going nowhere at his press conference on Wednesday.