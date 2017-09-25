Suarez stars in century game
On a rare off night for Lionel Messi, it was Luis Suarez who claimed the headlines in his 100th Liga appearance for Barcelona yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Uruguayan sealed a 3-0 victory over Girona with a clinical finish late on to reach a remarkable tally of 87 goals. Suarez has also laid on 51 goals in the league for his teammates with his 100 games comprising 77 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses.
"We're delighted with how many chances he's able to create," Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said of Suarez. - REUTERS