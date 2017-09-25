Suarez stars in century game

On a rare off night for Lionel Messi, it was Luis Suarez who claimed the headlines in his 100th Liga appearance for Barcelona yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Uruguayan sealed a 3-0 victory over Girona with a clinical finish late on to reach a remarkable tally of 87 goals. Suarez has also laid on 51 goals in the league for his teammates with his 100 games comprising 77 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses.