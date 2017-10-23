Supersub scores stunner for Saints

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal made sure he celebrated right in front of his manager Mauricio Pochettino, after scoring a sensational solo goal in their 1-0 win over West Brom yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With only five minutes left at the St Mary's Stadium, the Morocco midfielder picked the ball up midway inside his own half, evaded the challenges of five opponents - leaving two on the ground after a comical collision - before placing the ball in the bottom-right corner past Baggies' goalkeeper Ben Foster.

"My first Premier League goal of this season, yes, it's very special," Boufal told BT Sport. "The most important thing is we take three points - more important than my goal.

"I scored one in France I remember, but I am so happy with this goal."

The 24-year-old, who had come on as a substitute only in the 81st minute, celebrated by running towards Pellegrino, who had given him only one league start this season, as if to prove a point.

"I am so hungry," said the former Lille player. "The most important thing is to show the manager I can play with this team."

Before this win, Southampton had failed to score in eight of their previous 11 games.

Boufal's goal - his first since last December - lifted the Saints to 10th place in the table.

He had not always been so impressive since his £16-million (S$28.7 million) move from Lille last year.

Said Pellegrino: "Sofiane has got ability to do it, we had to change at the end because they put five defenders.

"We made the right decision and got the victory for more confidence for the next game."

West Brom manager Tony Pulis acknowledged the goal's quality through gritted teeth.